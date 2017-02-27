State Fair's Main Stage turns back the clock to 1985 for Retro Futura Tour show
Throw on some acid wash jeans, your Members Only jacket and a Swatch watch, and make sure your mullet is looking fly, because the Wisconsin State Fair is headed back to the '80s for the Retro Futura Tour on Thursday, Aug. 3. The tour brings together a collection of '80s New Wave stars, headlined by Howard Jones of "No One Is To Blame" and "Things Can Only Get Better" fame. Joining Jones for the Retro Futura Tour stop will be Men Without Hats , Modern English , The English Beat , Paul Young and Katrina of Katrina and the Waves .
