SolarWindow Wins 2017 BIG Innovation Award
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. , the leading developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for windows on tall towers and skyscrapers, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2017 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The BIG Innovation Awards recognize companies and people who bring new ideas to life, and change the way we experience the world.
