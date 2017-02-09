Slam Dunk Festival 2017 stage line-up...

Slam Dunk Festival 2017 stage line-up announced

Slam Dunk organisers have confirmed the first stage line-up split for the 2017 festival coming to Hatfield in May. The touring pop-punk, ska punk, metalcore and alternative rock festival returns to the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29. After announcing the new Fireball UK partnership earlier this year, the final three artists for the Fireball Stage are punk-rap party outfit Zebrahead, Indiana-bred quartet The Ataris, and guitar-driven Drive-Thru alumni Fenix TX. They will be joining the previously announced Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Goldfinger, Mad Caddies and MC Lars.

