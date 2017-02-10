Ska stalwarts The Managers return for one off show in Nelson
Whether pushing the musical envelope or happily cocooned in the warm bubble of traditional ska music, The Managers have always delivered memorable high octane shows. So the music world sighed when they hung up their two tone shoes four years ago after 25 years of thrilling audiences as the country's longest serving ska ensemble.
