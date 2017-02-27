Ska favourites The Beat play The Brook Southampton
SKA favourites 'The Beat' are no strangers to The Brook and now the band that brought us hits 'Mirror in the Bathroom' and 'Too Nice to Talk To' are back at the Southampton venue on Saturday. Formed in Birmingham back in 1978 The Beat fuse ska, pop, soul, reggae and punk rock and released three albums in the early eighties: I Just Can't Stop It , Wha'ppen? and Special Beat Service , and a string of singles, including "Mirror in the Bathroom", "Too Nice to Talk To", "Can't Get Used to Losing You", "Hands Off, She's Mine" and "All Out to Get You".
