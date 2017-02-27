Simon Says 2017 festival line up announced
Public Image Ltd's Jah Wobble, Fun Lovin' Criminals' Frank Benbini and Carter USM's Jim Bob are playing at the event on July 29 and 30 at De Montfort Hall and gardens. As in previous years, the line-up - of about 70 acts - is a blend of local artists alongside more established names.
