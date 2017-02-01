Sax player tours acclaimed debut

A JAZZ musician with a long list of impressive accomplishments already beind her, Camilla George released her debut album 'Isang' early this year, and will play Zeffirellis while touring it. Isang' is an old Efik/Ibibio word, spoken in the Nigerian village in which Camilla grew up, that means voyage and symbolises the CGQ's musical journey.

