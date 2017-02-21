Save Ferris to perform at Philadelphia's Underground Arts

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Ska punk outfit Save Ferris will perform at Philadelphia's Underground Arts at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 with special guests Baby Baby and Behind Deadlines .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.