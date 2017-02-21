Save Ferris to perform at Philadelphia's Underground Arts
Ska punk outfit Save Ferris will perform at Philadelphia's Underground Arts at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 with special guests Baby Baby and Behind Deadlines .
