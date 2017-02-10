Rebels and Untouchables impress

The Tamworth Rebels continued to set the pace in the inaugural North West Womens Summer 9s with a brace of wins when the third round was played at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday. Tingha also had double joy as they prepare to host the next round, the Untouchables beating the Armidale Rams 24-0 and then overcoming the Deadly Yinnars 12-6 on the back of classy half-back Chokita Brown.

