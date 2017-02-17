On sale now: English Beat at Magic Ba...

On sale now: English Beat at Magic Bag next month

Friday Feb 17

Two-tone ska legends The English Beat perform with 1592 at the Magic Bag in Ferndale on Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. Buy your tickets today for this gig next month; they are $25 in advance. What our colleague Eve Doster had to say two years ago for Metro Times remains true today: "The English Beat was one of the first bands since Booker T. & the MG's to unabashedly challenge pop music's unspoken racial divide.

Chicago, IL

