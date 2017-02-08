Musical Hind-sight - 'Carry Go Bring Come' singer's children plan campaign
Carlton Hinds and his siblings Maxwell, Donald and Avery, all children of late Jamaican music pioneer Justin Hinds, are bent on maintaining their father's legacy. Hinds, singer of ska hit Carry Go Bring Come , as well as Sinners and Botheration , among other songs, died in March 2005.
