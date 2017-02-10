Line-up Announced for 2017 KCRW's World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announced today the line-up for the 19th season of KCRW's World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl. The successful collaboration between KCRW and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association continues, starting Sunday, June 18. Eight-time Grammy-winner Ziggy Marley makes his orchestral debut playing an unforgettable set of his and his father Bob Marley 's music.

