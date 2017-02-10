LIGO veteran to give talk about gravitational waves
Caltech's Stan Whitcomb, who has been involved with nearly every aspect of the development and ultimate success of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory , will give a talk about the project's historic detection of gravitational waves on February 19 at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at the American Associate for the Advancement of Science meeting in Boston. In September 2015, LIGO made the first direct observation of gravitational waves, ripples in space and time first predicted by Albert Einstein more than 100 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Tue
|concerned res
|112
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC