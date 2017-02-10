LIGO veteran to give talk about gravi...

LIGO veteran to give talk about gravitational waves

Sunday Feb 19

Caltech's Stan Whitcomb, who has been involved with nearly every aspect of the development and ultimate success of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory , will give a talk about the project's historic detection of gravitational waves on February 19 at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at the American Associate for the Advancement of Science meeting in Boston. In September 2015, LIGO made the first direct observation of gravitational waves, ripples in space and time first predicted by Albert Einstein more than 100 years ago.

