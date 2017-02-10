Latest line-up additions for The Specials' Hatfield concert
Ska revival band The Specials and reggae heroes Toots & The Maytals will play a joint show at the University of Hertfordshire's Forum in Hatfield on Sunday, May 28. And organisers today confirmed the support acts for the Hatfield show, and two earlier dates over the same weekend in Birmingham and Leeds. Joining the line-up at all three gigs for the biggest ska party of the summer will be reggae infused ska-rock band Bedouin Soundclash, and DJ Matt McManamon, of The Dead 60s fame.
