Jazz musician Camilla George headlining at Cardiff gig
The nominated saxophonist, composer and teacher is an established musician on the jazz circuit and is preparing to release her debut album. A graduate from Trinity College of Music, having won the Archer scholarship for outstanding performance, George has studied with many jazz musicians including Jean Toussaint, Tony Kofi, Julian Siegel and Martin Speake.
