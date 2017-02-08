Inovalon Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Earnings Conference Call
Inovalon , a leading technology company providing advanced, cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that it will hold a conference call for investors on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. During the conference call, management will review highlights from the company's fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results, which will be announced via press release after the close of market trading on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
