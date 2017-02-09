HBO nabs "Inseparables," Argentina's remake of "The Untouchables"

PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO Latino has taken U.S. pay TV/SVOD rights to "Inseparables" , the Argentine remake of Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache's French dramedy hit "Intouchables" , Variety reports. Combining key driving forces behind Latin America's film sector top U.S. broadcasters, Hollywood studios and the remake business deal suggests that pay TV buyers can already put on the table, in some cases, higher figures than theatrical distributors.

