HBO nabs 'Inseparables,' Argentina's ...

HBO nabs 'Inseparables,' Argentina's remake of 'The Untouchables'

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Big News Network.com

PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO Latino has taken U.S. pay TV/SVOD rights to "Inseparables", the Argentine remake of Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache's French dramedy hit "Intouchables", Variety reports. Combining key driving forces behind Latin America's film sector - top U.S. broadcasters, Hollywood studios and the remake business - deal suggests that pay TV buyers can already put on the table, in some cases, higher figures than theatrical distributors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Jan 24 COL Jeremy US NAVY 84
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan 20 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan 20 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan 15 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Aug '16 Smilee426 110
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,890 • Total comments across all topics: 278,874,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC