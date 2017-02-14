HBO nabs 'Inseparables,' Argentina's remake of 'The Untouchables'

PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO Latino has taken U.S. pay TV/SVOD rights to "Inseparables", the Argentine remake of Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache's French dramedy hit "Intouchables", Variety reports. Combining key driving forces behind Latin America's film sector - top U.S. broadcasters, Hollywood studios and the remake business - deal suggests that pay TV buyers can already put on the table, in some cases, higher figures than theatrical distributors.

