Frank Turner heads home to join line-up for Boomtown
Hampshire lad turned international folk-punk star Frank Turner is to appear at this year's Boomtown Fair, organisers have revealed. Brought up in Meonstoke, just miles from the festival site at Matterley Bowl near Winchester , the folk troubadour will grace the stage alongside 2 Tone ska legends The Specials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Tue
|concerned res
|112
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC