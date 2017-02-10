Frank Turner heads home to join line-...

Frank Turner heads home to join line-up for Boomtown

Monday Feb 20

Hampshire lad turned international folk-punk star Frank Turner is to appear at this year's Boomtown Fair, organisers have revealed. Brought up in Meonstoke, just miles from the festival site at Matterley Bowl near Winchester , the folk troubadour will grace the stage alongside 2 Tone ska legends The Specials.

Chicago, IL

