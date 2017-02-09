First on net: Amitabh Bachchan pledge...

First on net: Amitabh Bachchan pledges support for the Players - News

A Big day for the magnificent Mr. Bachchan and apparently a bigger day for his Alma matter and Frank Thakurdas - the man who gave the icon of the icons his first compliment as an actor. In a touching, moving and saddening homecoming to THE PLAYERS - the theater group of Kirori Mal College which boost amazing talents like Satish Kaushik, Sushant Singh, Vijay Raaz, Kabir Khan, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Shakti Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Vedant to name a few, saw a pledge of support from its most celebrated alumni Amitabh Bachchan last night.

