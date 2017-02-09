First on net: Amitabh Bachchan pledges support for the Players - News
A Big day for the magnificent Mr. Bachchan and apparently a bigger day for his Alma matter and Frank Thakurdas - the man who gave the icon of the icons his first compliment as an actor. In a touching, moving and saddening homecoming to THE PLAYERS - the theater group of Kirori Mal College which boost amazing talents like Satish Kaushik, Sushant Singh, Vijay Raaz, Kabir Khan, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Shakti Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Vedant to name a few, saw a pledge of support from its most celebrated alumni Amitabh Bachchan last night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glamsham.com.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan 20
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan 20
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan 15
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Aug '16
|Smilee426
|110
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC