English Beat singer Dave Wakeling discusses new album
In this time of uncertainty, it's nice to know that Dave Wakeling is still bringing a joyful dance party to the world via his bands The English Beat and Twin Tone English. The English Beat unleashed a barrage of legendary live shows featuring a slew of memorable hits including "Save It for Later," "I Confess" and "Mirror in the Bathroom."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|12 min
|concerned res
|112
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC