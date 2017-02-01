Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart spotted on set of new film
The bad and the funny! Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart spotted on set of new film The Untouchables in Philadelphia Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart showed up to set in Philadelphia on Wednesday to begin filming their new movie The Untouchables. Cranston, 60, plays an aristocrat, who is paralyzed in a hand-gliding accident.
