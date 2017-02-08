Boys in the Band in Taree

Described by audiences as "the lovechild of Human Nature and the Jersey Boys" international hit show Boys in the Band will appear at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Sunday February 12 at 2pm. Billed as "the feel good show of the year", Boys in the Band is a high energy concert journeying through 50 years of the greatest songs from the biggest boy bands of all time including Frankie Valli & The Four Season's, The Beatles, Jackson 5, Bee Gees, Righteous Brothers, Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel, Take That, Human Nature and Backstreet Boys Produced by SMA Productions, the show stars Simon McLachlan , Matt Verevis , Nana Matapule and rising star Jordan Angelides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manning River Times.