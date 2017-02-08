Boys in the Band in Taree

Boys in the Band in Taree

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Manning River Times

Described by audiences as "the lovechild of Human Nature and the Jersey Boys" international hit show Boys in the Band will appear at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Sunday February 12 at 2pm. Billed as "the feel good show of the year", Boys in the Band is a high energy concert journeying through 50 years of the greatest songs from the biggest boy bands of all time including Frankie Valli & The Four Season's, The Beatles, Jackson 5, Bee Gees, Righteous Brothers, Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel, Take That, Human Nature and Backstreet Boys Produced by SMA Productions, the show stars Simon McLachlan , Matt Verevis , Nana Matapule and rising star Jordan Angelides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manning River Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Jan 24 COL Jeremy US NAVY 84
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan 20 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan 20 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan 15 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Aug '16 Smilee426 110
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,684,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC