Boston Calling Organizer Addresses Allstonians' Concerns

Despite concerns from the local community, this year's Boston Calling Music Festival is set to take place at Harvard's athletic facilities in Allston. Though some Allston residents say they are concerned about the congestion Boston Calling could bring to their neighborhood this May, the popular music festival's director said he is focused on involving local residents in the planning process.

