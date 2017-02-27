ANOTHER West End musical is making it...

ANOTHER West End musical is making its way to Weymouth Pavilion

Weymouth Pavilion has announced that another West End musical, Our House, will be hitting its stage from November 14 to 18. From the writer of smash hits Calendar Girls and Kinky Boots comes the feel good, Olivier award-winning Madness musical, Our House. Our House is set to a score of Madness hits including It Must Be Love, House of Fun, Baggy Trousers and Our House, this hilarious, high energy musical will have you singing and dancing in the aisles On the night of Joe's 16th birthday, a split-second decision forces him to choose between himself and his heart.

