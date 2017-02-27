ANOTHER West End musical is making its way to Weymouth Pavilion
Weymouth Pavilion has announced that another West End musical, Our House, will be hitting its stage from November 14 to 18. From the writer of smash hits Calendar Girls and Kinky Boots comes the feel good, Olivier award-winning Madness musical, Our House. Our House is set to a score of Madness hits including It Must Be Love, House of Fun, Baggy Trousers and Our House, this hilarious, high energy musical will have you singing and dancing in the aisles On the night of Joe's 16th birthday, a split-second decision forces him to choose between himself and his heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Feb 26
|Thetruth2398
|113
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|86
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC