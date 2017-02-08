Aja Naomi King Signs On For 'Untoucha...

Aja Naomi King Signs On For 'Untouchables' Remake Starring Kevin Hart

Aja Naomi King has signed on to star in the remake of The Untouchables, based on the 2011 French film The Intouchables . The film follows a quadriplegic millionaire , who hires a caregiver named Dell .

