Aja Naomi King Signs On For 'Untouchables' Remake Starring Kevin Hart
Aja Naomi King has signed on to star in the remake of The Untouchables, based on the 2011 French film The Intouchables . The film follows a quadriplegic millionaire , who hires a caregiver named Dell .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan 20
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan 20
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan 15
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Aug '16
|Smilee426
|110
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC