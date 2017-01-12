You Could Be One One of 30 Winners of 70,000 MileagePlus Miles - But Hurry
United Airlines is giving away 70,000 award MileagePlus miles to 30 winners - miles which can take you to greater than 370 destinations, which includes more nonstop flights to more cities in China than any other airline - in celebration of 30 years of serving China, Hurry, though - you must register for this sweepstakes by 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time by tonight, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 to have your entry submitted in time.
