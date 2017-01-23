Vikram Bhatt to turn actor in upcoming web series 'Untouchables'?
While everyone is talking about Vikram Bhatt's adult web series, Maaya, which will premiere on January 27 on his newly-launched web channel, VB on the Web, a tabloid is now reporting about another upcoming web series he will be coming up with, called Untouchables. This one will go on the floors around March-April with the writer-filmmaker facing the camera.
