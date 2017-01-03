Undercover Festival V set to move fro...

Undercover Festival V set to move from Brighton to Dreamland, Margate in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Kent Online

A ska and punk festival which has been running for five years in Brighton is set to move to Dreamland. The two-day Undercover Festival V, which was headlined by The Selecter and Dreadzone last year, still has much of its line-up to announce for this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Dec 17 Purple Fox 81
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Aug '16 Smilee426 110
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
News The Specials trombonist Rico Rodriguez dies age... (Sep '15) Sep '15 musicalheatwave 1
News Close the bank on mooching siblings (Sep '07) Jun '15 marycarmen 30
News Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic, Summit County Exec... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Tu Hung Lo 4
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,223 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,127

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC