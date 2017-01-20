There's a Movie Shoot in Center City ...

There's a Movie Shoot in Center City Tonight

Friday Jan 27

I know what you're thinking: Who chooses to shoot a film in Center City on a Friday night? Won't the crowds be too much for actors, especially a movie that will star Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston ? Those are good questions, hypothetical quizzical reader, but I have an answer for you: The Untouchables will film on Market Street and JFK Boulevard between 15th and 20th streets, which is pretty empty on any night - even Fridays. And neither Hart nor Cranston will be in town tonight to shoot the film.

