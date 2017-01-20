There's a Movie Shoot in Center City Tonight
I know what you're thinking: Who chooses to shoot a film in Center City on a Friday night? Won't the crowds be too much for actors, especially a movie that will star Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston ? Those are good questions, hypothetical quizzical reader, but I have an answer for you: The Untouchables will film on Market Street and JFK Boulevard between 15th and 20th streets, which is pretty empty on any night - even Fridays. And neither Hart nor Cranston will be in town tonight to shoot the film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan 20
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan 20
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan 15
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Aug '16
|Smilee426
|110
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC