That's a wrap!: Sun film critic Bruce Kirkland retires after 36 years
Bruce Kirkland, after 36 years at the Sun, has rolled the final credits on his career on Thursday Jan. 12, 2017. It is bittersweet to type these words: After 36 years and three months of service, I am now the retired film critic of the Toronto Sun and the former Sun Media chain across Canada.
