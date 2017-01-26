Substance Use Disorder Information: Comments Wanted on Significant Proposed Part 2 Rule

In an unusual action, a Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking accompanied the recent final rule on 42 C.F.R. Part 2 governing the confidentiality of certain substance use disorder information. On January 18, 2017, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration issued the SNPRM seeking public comment on issues either that were not addressed in the final rule or that require further consideration.

