Substance Use Disorder Information: C...

Substance Use Disorder Information: Comments Wanted on Significant Proposed Part 2 Rule

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: jdsupra.com

In an unusual action, a Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking accompanied the recent final rule on 42 C.F.R. Part 2 governing the confidentiality of certain substance use disorder information. On January 18, 2017, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration issued the SNPRM seeking public comment on issues either that were not addressed in the final rule or that require further consideration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Tue COL Jeremy US NAVY 84
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan 20 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan 20 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan 15 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Aug '16 Smilee426 110
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,276,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC