Stolen child Archie Roach to open Womad New Zealand 2017
Powerful Australian artist Archie Roach is a multi award-winning performer whose work has shone a spotlight on the Australian children who were forcibly removed from their families by the government. His song Took the Children Away brought the issue to the attention of the world, and was the first song to be awarded the international Human Rights Achievement Award.
