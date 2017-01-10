Speedrunner discovers a new glitch in 28-year-old NES game

Speedrunner Skavenger216 stumbled on a brand new glitch in Blaster Master on Monday that let him skip a boss level entirely, but it still wasn't enough to finish first in a 1v1 race. Instead of encountering Crabullus, the boss of the game's second area that you can see on ShiningDragoon's screen at the beginning of the video, Skavenger walked into the room and grabbed the Crusher Beam weapon that normally drops after finishing the fight.

