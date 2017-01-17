Ribble Valley Jazz Festival line-up revealed
THE 2017 Ribble Valley Jazz Festival has attracted a line up of international quality, headline acts including Jazz Jamaica, Get The Blessing, Soft Machine, YolanDa Brown and Norma Winstone. For 10 years, the Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Club has championed jazz and blues music to a growing audience, establishing live music in venues throughout the Ribble Valley, with the festival now enjoyed by jazz enthusiasts from all over over Britain.
