Reggae Explorations: Reggae Explorations #076, Segment 1

Hosted by Mike Roots, "Reggae Explorations" on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ's longest running show, having its start at the station's inception in March of 1997. On "Reggae Explorations" you'll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere.

