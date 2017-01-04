Pop Quiz! Test your knowledge of 80s ...

Pop Quiz! Test your knowledge of 80s music trivia

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Radio Times

Pop Quiz the legendary 80s TV show that tested the music knowledge of the biggest chart stars of the day is back for two Christmas specials. Original host Mike Read is quizzing teams of guests including Toyah Willcox, Nick Heyward , Carol Decker , Tom Bailey , Andy McCluskey , Steve Norman , David Grant , Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston , Ranking Roger , Mari Wilson and Leee John .

