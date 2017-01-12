Philly-shot Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston flick gets new name as Nicole Kidman eyes role
Nicole Kidman arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston are set to start shooting a movie in Philly soon, but some details still are in flux.
