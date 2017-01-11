News 27 mins ago 8:40 p.m.Lawmakers consider ending Daylight Saving Time in Michigan
The House Bill , introduced by state representatives Scott Dianda, John Chirkun, Sam Singh, Peter Pettalia, Tom Barrett and Robert Kosowski, would set Eastern Standard Time as the official time zone for the entire state of Michigan, therefore eliminating the observance of daylight saving time.
