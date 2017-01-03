'My constitutional right to raise plight of Muslims': Owaisi on SC...

New Delhi, Jan 2: Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict today which debarred politicisation of religion, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed dissatisfaction, indicating that his constitutional right may get violated. Owaisi said that it his right in a democracy to raise plight of his community.

