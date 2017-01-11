Morning Briefing
Managing the transition: Pre-inauguration events to foster peace Circle the City with Love, an event that seeks to gather people across cities in the United States at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 15 Vatican City -- Pope tells Vatican-based diplomats to fight the "homicidal madness" of terrorism . He says spiritual and social poverty create "fertile terrain for the spread of forms of fundamentalism."
