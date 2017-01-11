Morning Briefing

Morning Briefing

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: National Catholic Reporter

Managing the transition: Pre-inauguration events to foster peace Circle the City with Love, an event that seeks to gather people across cities in the United States at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 15 Vatican City -- Pope tells Vatican-based diplomats to fight the "homicidal madness" of terrorism . He says spiritual and social poverty create "fertile terrain for the spread of forms of fundamentalism."

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Catholic Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Dec 17 Purple Fox 81
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Aug '16 Smilee426 110
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
News The Specials trombonist Rico Rodriguez dies age... (Sep '15) Sep '15 musicalheatwave 1
News Close the bank on mooching siblings (Sep '07) Jun '15 marycarmen 30
News Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic, Summit County Exec... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Tu Hung Lo 4
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC