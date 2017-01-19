Matinas BioPharma Successfully Completes Warrant Tender Offer -...

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative anti-infectives for orphan indications, announced today the successful completion of its tender offer to amend and exercise certain categories of existing warrants, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 13, 2017. The gross cash proceeds from the warrant exercises were $13.5 million with net cash proceeds, after deducting warrant solicitation agent fees and other estimated offering expenses, totaling approximately $12.7 million.

