Madness will serve up a Falkirk House of Fun
The band - one of the most successful British pop groups of all time - will take centre stage for the show at the venue on Friday, August 4. Speaking about the upcoming show, the band said: "We're excited to be heading back to Scotland to perform outdoors. Our Scottish fans always give us such a warm welcome and we'll offer them a great night when we come to Falkirk."
