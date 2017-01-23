Madness to play Hardwick Hall as Hardwick Live returns for summer 2017
Following their star turn on The X Factor final, 80s legends Madness are embarking on a world tour including a date in Sedgefield Get your baggy trousers ready as Hardwick Hall will become a house of fun this summer with the arrival of one of the UK's most legendary groups. Ska band Madness will be taking to the stage at the picturesque Sedgefield hotel on August 18, heralding the start of a weekend of music.
