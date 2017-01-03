Madness revealed as headliners for Camp Bestival's 10th anniversary
IT MUST be love - Camp Bestival love - as Madness are revealed as the Saturday night headliner at this year's event. One of the most iconic British bands of the 80s, the 'Nutty Boys' will be performing their hits on the main Castle Stage at Lulworth's Camp Bestival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Dec 17
|Purple Fox
|81
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Aug '16
|Smilee426
|110
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
|The Specials trombonist Rico Rodriguez dies age... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|musicalheatwave
|1
|Close the bank on mooching siblings (Sep '07)
|Jun '15
|marycarmen
|30
|Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic, Summit County Exec... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Tu Hung Lo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC