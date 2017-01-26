Madness present Music Heritage Award to the Dublin Castle pub
The British band, which sees Suggs take the lead vocals, first performed at the pub in Camden Town in 1979, where they also filmed the music video to 'My Girl', and the group have since returned to the venue to unveil a plaque, recognising the Dublin Castle as the site that has played a crucial role in the band's history. And the 'Our House' hitmaker's have admitted they feel sad when they learn that old sites, where they have previously performed at, are now closed down, and they are proud of the pub for ''fighting the good fight'' and lasting so long.
