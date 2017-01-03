Listen to Peanut Butter Wolf's Mix of Music by Artists Who Died in 2016
RIP 2016, Peanut Butter Wolf's new DJ mix of music from artists who died last year, does not begin with Prince or David Bowie, but Bobby Hutcherson, the jazz mallet player who passed in August. "Now," from Hutcherson's 1970 album of the same name, sets the tone for the mix: slow, gentle, favoring lesser-known cuts instead of the obvious choices.
