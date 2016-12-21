Just can't stop the beat
AFTER an at-times fraught 2016 which has seen a number of line-up changes, Manchester Ska Foundation are flying high again and relishing the prospect of another hectic year on the North-West gigging circuit. Failsworth-based Lee Hollister continues to front the ever-popular seven-strong ska tribute band, but enforced changes in the middle of last year threatened to derail the continuing progress of an outfit who keep packing out pubs, clubs and festivals across the region.
