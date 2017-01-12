Journalist Barkha Dutt quits NDTV after 21 years, likely to start her own venture8 min ago
New Delhi, January 15: Senior Journalist and NDTV's consulting editor Barkha Dutt today stepped down from her position as a consulting editor at NDTV after working there for almost 21 years. Barkha Dutt, a Padma Shri award winner is likely to concentrate on her own news venture and will explore some new opportunities.
