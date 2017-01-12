Journalist Barkha Dutt quits NDTV aft...

Journalist Barkha Dutt quits NDTV after 21 years, likely to start her own venture8 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: India.com

New Delhi, January 15: Senior Journalist and NDTV's consulting editor Barkha Dutt today stepped down from her position as a consulting editor at NDTV after working there for almost 21 years. Barkha Dutt, a Padma Shri award winner is likely to concentrate on her own news venture and will explore some new opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Sun Maddy 1
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Dec 17 Purple Fox 81
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Aug '16 Smilee426 110
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
News The Specials trombonist Rico Rodriguez dies age... (Sep '15) Sep '15 musicalheatwave 1
News Close the bank on mooching siblings (Sep '07) Jun '15 marycarmen 30
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,989,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC