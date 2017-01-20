House of Blues Anaheim's music line-up is flush with talent
Orange County punk band Social Distortion will open the new House of Blues Anaheim with two shows Feb. 28 and March 1. South Orange County-native Andrew McMahon and his band Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will headline the new House of Blues Anaheim on March 12. Orange County ska rock band Save Ferris will headline the new House of Blues Anaheim on March 26. Orange County ska rock band Reel Big Fish will headline the new House of Blues Anaheim on March 31. Due to popular demand Orange County indie rock band the Growlers will headline three nights at the new House of Blues Anaheim March 14 and April 1-2.
