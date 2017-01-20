House of Blues Anaheim's music line-u...

House of Blues Anaheim's music line-up is flush with talent

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Orange County Register

Orange County punk band Social Distortion will open the new House of Blues Anaheim with two shows Feb. 28 and March 1. South Orange County-native Andrew McMahon and his band Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will headline the new House of Blues Anaheim on March 12. Orange County ska rock band Save Ferris will headline the new House of Blues Anaheim on March 26. Orange County ska rock band Reel Big Fish will headline the new House of Blues Anaheim on March 31. Due to popular demand Orange County indie rock band the Growlers will headline three nights at the new House of Blues Anaheim March 14 and April 1-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Jan 24 COL Jeremy US NAVY 84
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan 20 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan 20 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan 15 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Aug '16 Smilee426 110
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,428 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC